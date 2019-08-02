DeRidder police investigating comments made by officer about candidates for Beauregard sheriff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is investigating comments made by an officer about candidates running for Beauregard Parish Sheriff.
Interim Police Chief Chris Rudy said the incident happened after police received a citizen complaint of a wreckless driver and an officer located the vehicle. The investigation is into what the officer said to the occupants of the vehicle.
Sheriff candidate Joe Chapa told KPLC that he filed a complaint after hearing of the stop.
Rudy declined to give specifics of what was said, but did confim that comments were made about Chapa and two other candidates.
Qualifying does not officially begin until Aug. 6.
KPLC has filed a public records request for video and information from the stop.
