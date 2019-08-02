Certified teachers at some Lake Area charter schools to receive $5,000 raise

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The beginning of the school year is just around the corner; and this year, both Lake Charles Charter Academy and the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy are offering a hefty raise for certified teachers.
Those certified teachers will bring home a $5,000 raise. President of the Board of Trustees for Lake Charles Charter Schools, Gene Thibodeaux, said he hopes this raise serves an incentive.
“Our goal is to have 100% of our teachers certified. At this point, all of our teachers are either certified, have teachers certificates or are in the process of becoming certified," Thibodeaux said.
Kim Lewis, the principal at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy, said this raise is well-deserved.
“We have teachers that come very early in the morning, they stay very late. We have teachers that are here on the weekends, that are always striving to provide a better education for our students. So, this pay increase will help to validate all the hard work they do. We can’t pay them for everything they do, but it helps to validate their hard work," Lewis said.
But, where does the money for these raises come from?
“It comes from monies that are generated through the minimum foundation program formula. It’s generated from within. So, the money that we get from the state, we budget very carefully, very carefully, as part of that budgeting process, we have set aside an amount that’s sufficient to cover that cost," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux said the board has to be fiscally responsible in order to afford this on top of teacher base salaries, which start at $41,900 for non-certified teachers and $44,900 for those who are certified.
Any teachers who apply from outside these two charter schools would get $5,000 in addition to their current salary.
“We have to pay all overhead, including capital expansion with those funds, as opposed to a traditional school district - where, if school improvements are needed, if capital improvements are needed, they’ve got a taxing authority to either pass a bond issue or ask for a sales tax increase," Thibodeaux said.
The teachers already certified at these two schools will get their raise at the start of the school year. Any teacher pursuing their certification will receive the raise once completed.
