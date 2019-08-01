After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

Trey Hendrickson has put together a solid, steady start to camp. He had his best day Thursday with three sacks. On his first, he beat Terron Armstead around the end and had a clear shot on Brees before he pulled up to avoid contact. On his second, he went speed again and beat Michael Ola to sack Teddy Bridgewater. On his third, he ran a twist and beat Will Clapp to get to Brees.