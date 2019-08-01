After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Michael Thomas returns
A very wealthy Michael Thomas hit the field for the first time in this Saints training camp 2019. He missed five practices total. As we all expected, Thomas looked to be in top physical condition and showed no signs of lag from being away.
Take Two: Thomas vs Lattimore
Thomas and Marshon Lattimore were locked up most of the day.
Early in individual drills, it was Lattimore that got the best of Thomas with three separate PBUs. But Thomas responded on dig route from Brees where he can inside of Lattimore’s coverage. Then on a slant route where he created space and had a nice run after catch.
Lattimore finished with nice break on Thomas’ slant for a PBU.
At the end of the day, these two made each other better which is all a coach can ask for in training camp.
Take Three: Hendrickson stands out
Trey Hendrickson has put together a solid, steady start to camp. He had his best day Thursday with three sacks. On his first, he beat Terron Armstead around the end and had a clear shot on Brees before he pulled up to avoid contact. On his second, he went speed again and beat Michael Ola to sack Teddy Bridgewater. On his third, he ran a twist and beat Will Clapp to get to Brees.
Some were skeptical of Hendrickson entering his third season, but through six practices, he’s clearly the team’s third best pass rushing option off the edge.
Take Four: Top Plays
Malcom Brown made a tackle for loss on Alvin Kamara on the first team period.
Sylvester Williams made a nice play when he beat Nick Easton to make a tackle for loss.
After a quiet start, Austin Carr had a good practice. He caught a skinny post over the middle from Brees and a deep out from Teddy Bridgewater.
Dan Arnold has been inconsistent all camp but had one of his best days. He went high to haul in a Taysom Hill throw on a deep in.
Hill connected with Travin Dural on a shallow cross. There was no defender around Dural, and he raced to the end zone nearly untouched.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The Saints began their practice indoors before moving outside for the final two hours.
- Alize Mack and Emmanuel Butler, who were both shaken up after plays in the previous practice, did not practice Thursday. Armstead was back.
- The Saints signed tight end Jake Powell and waived quarterback J.T. Barrett.
- Erik McCoy once again received the majority of first team reps at center.
- Brees hit Jared Cook and Thomas on back-to-back slants which got the crowd excited.
