TROPICAL UPDATE: Development likely in the Atlantic but not a threat to the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With two areas highlighted by the National Hurricane, both with low chances for development in the short term, one area in the far Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next named storm with further organization into a tropical system expected by this weekend east of the Leeward Islands.
What would eventually be named Chantal, could become our third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season as activity typically begins to increase in the deeper waters of the Atlantic during August and into September when tropical activity peaks.
The good news is that we will have plenty of time to track whatever forms from these far away systems and the likelihood of this future storm becoming a threat to Gulf of Mexico remains very low based on steering currents in place in the atmosphere.
A big trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. has locked itself in place and will continue to steer whatever develops to the east of it in the Atlantic as storms curve off to the north prior to entrance into the Gulf.
The only thing we need to monitor once the system organizes is the larger scale steering pattern in place at that time as these do change over time, especially in the long range. The good news for now is that long range models continue to keep the big eastern trough in place, thus steering whatever forms away from the Gulf.
At this time, there are no tropical threats to our area, and I don’t expect that will change through at least mid-August with the forecasted weather pattern ahead. This does mean though we can expect to see increased rain chances at times, even into next week, but we’ll all agree that is better than a hurricane in the Gulf.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
