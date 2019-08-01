Tenth anniversary Mad Hot Ballroom Gala happening Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This weekend is the tenth anniversary Mad Hot Ballroom Gala.
It’s a local dancing with the stars-style competition.
“Our ten awesome celebrities from around the Lake Area have been tirelessly working on not only their routines, their costumes, but also raising for the people’s choice vote which is a huge mirror ball trophy," Amanda Yellot with Dance Stop, said.
The competition goes far beyond just who wins the trophy though.
Each of the celebrities raise money for The Whistle Stop.
It’s a local organization that provides supervised visitations for children with their parents or relatives, who they otherwise wouldn’t be allowed to see.
It also has a program called Dance Stop, which goes into local schools and gives kids an outlet for their creativity.
“The dance sport side of it branches out to more of social and emotional learning and development, for the kids to be able to learn how to treat themselves and others with respect," Yellot said.
Many of those kids will be performing in the finale of the gala on Saturday.
They’ve been working hard all summer to prepare for it.
“It’s good exercise, you make a lot of friends, and then whenever you get in the group of the dance people, you are literally in a family," Taylor, one of the dancers, said.
Dance Stop allows kids of all ages and backgrounds, and from all difference schools to come together with their shared passion for dancing.
The dancers say they’re excited to know that the money raised this weekend will give other kids the opportunity to dance as well.
“It’s great that we can see other kids come up in this hobby, and just see how much fun it can bring them, and it’s just a great hobby to take up," said Abby, one of the older dancers.
And while the kids are great dancers, many of them said the lessons they learned in the studio can carry into the rest of their lives.
Voting is still open for the celebrities until 8 p.m. Saturday night.
The gala is at L’auberge Casino Resort on August 3 with the social hour starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the show starting at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.