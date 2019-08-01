SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 31, 2019.
Dedric Cass Pitre, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); instate detainer.
Chad Jeremy Holt, 44, Neches, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Krystal L. Devillier, 38, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; entry or remaining on places after being forbidden; resisting an officer.
Dakota Allen Chaisson, 21, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); instate detainer.
Jonathan Andrew Impastato, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Roy Rayner, 27, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining on places after being forbidden; contempt of court.
Dillon Wayne Corbello, 27, Hayes: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Imtiyazali Kasam Manasyia, 53, Sugarland, TX: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Carl Franklin Barlow Jr., 64, Starks: Contempt of court.
Kendrick Rashaun Brown, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tina Lavon Robertson, 40, Lake Charles: Drug racketeering activity; forgery; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Dominick James Mott, 19, Sulphur: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; bank fraud; forgery.
Christopher Ray Alexander, 37, Lake Charles: Drug racketeering activity; forgery; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Mathan Malik Thompson, 22, Lake Charles: First degree rape; armed robbery.
Joshua Blake Cross, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Matthew Earl Miller, 33, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug parpahernalia; theft under $1,000; forgery; possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents.
Travis Rico Allison, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.
Rudy Lee Benoit, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (19 charges).
Kevin Brian Hastings, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court; contraband in a penal institution.
Christopher James Soileau, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Charles Anthony Watkins, 20, Starks: Contempt of court.
Dexter Olman Creel Jr., 53, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaleb Thomas Cwin, 24, Starks: Instate detainer.
Cynthia Elizabeth Cobler, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Myron Dupree East II, 42, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
