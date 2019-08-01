Police asking for public’s help identifying storage unit theft suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is accused of stealing items from a storage facility.
Police say that sometime between the night of July 17, 2019 and the morning of July 18, the suspect forced his way into multiple storage units at the Clima-Safe storage facility on Industrial Avenue and took a number of items.
Lake Charles Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect in the picture to please contact Detective Andrew Malveaux at (337) 491-1579.
