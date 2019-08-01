One man dead in two-vehicle crash near Elton

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Elton, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for state police.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on La. 26, about 4 ½ miles south of U.S. Hwy 190, saod Senegal.
According to Senegal, John Russell Venissat V, 27, of Gueydan was killed in the crash when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the center line while traveling south on La. 26.
When Venissat crossed the center line he struck a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Joanette L. Klumpp, 66, of Kinder. Despite being properly restrained, Venissat suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Senegal.
According to Senegal, Klumpp and her passenger were also properly restrained. They were transferred to a Lafayette hospital for moderate injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time but toxicology samples were taken from both of the drivers for analysis.
This is an ongoing investigation.
