Michael Thomas and Sean Payton discuss receiver’s camp debut

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When the Saints hit the field for practice number six, all eyes went to number 13, Michael Thomas, who returned from his holdout as the highest paid receiver in NFL history.
“Now I have to earn it too‚” Thomas remarked to reporters after his first camp session. “I feel like I’ve been earning it and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. That’s how I approach the game. I set high goals and I want to live up to them and I feel like you can’t really find that out about a person by Q&A or practice, you’ve got to really know a person and stuff like that. I know deep down in my heart and my gut that I love playing this game and I love competing and I try to compete with the best.”
“He’s an important part of what we do offensively ‚” Sean Payton said Thursday. “He’s experienced, I felt real positive, I knew Mike would come in in good shape so it was good to have him back, see him out there moving around.”
