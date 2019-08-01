Medical marijuana one step closer to shelves in La.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Medical Marijana in Louisiana is coming closer and closer to reality to some Lake Area residents. Carrie Lynn says it will be beneficial here.
"I mean there is a wide range of people that need it and that could actually benefit from it," Lynn said
John Davis, President of GB Sciences Louisiana says the medicinal marijuana is in its final stage of testing and will likely be available by early next week.
"So the state where we are now is we've got medical conditions, we've got science to back up the formulations that are going to be released as soon as next week,” Davis said. “Patients will be able to have access to affordable, reliable, safe medication."
John Condos is the owner of Medicis Pharmacy in Lake Charles, one of the nine approved pharmacies in the state to sell medical marijuana. Condos says now patients with a prescription, can get the help they have been waiting for.
"It's important to know what you're getting and to have a pharmacist and physician that a lot of people who maybe have never used marijuana before, are going to be able to ask questions and go through this process also," Condos said.
Lynn says she believes medical marijuana will give people with pain and other conditions another option over opioids.
"This is just going to be a breaking point in pushing forward and allowing people to see that there is a better alternative and not allow patients to suffer by being on the opioid crisis and not being able to function like they want to in their day to day lives," Lynn said.
"The driving force behind this is to treat this as medicine and help people who are in need," Condos said.
