McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert address media before start of fall camp

LAKE CHARLES – The 2019 football season officially kicked off on Thursday when first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert welcomed his McNeese Cowboys for the first day of fall camp.
The squad took part in team and position meetings, sessions with compliance and academics, nutrition, medical, strength and conditioning, and photo sessions.
The Cowboys will hit the practice field for the first time on Friday morning at 9.
“We’re extremely excited to get everybody here and get ready for tomorrow (Friday’s first practice),” said Gilbert.
The first two days of practice will be conducted in helmets and shorts, the next two in shells (shoulder pads and helmet) and the fifth day in full pads.
“What we’ve done is set up a practice schedule for fundamentals, technique and schemes early on,” said Gilbert. “With what we learned in the spring and over the summer, we’d like to pick up tomorrow being day 16 (McNeese conducted 15 practices in the spring). That’s the challenge we’re going to give our guys.
“With us it starts with the fundamentals and technique – tackling, taking care of the football, alignment, assignment and scheme.”
Media day for the Cowboys will be on Sunday, August 11 at 4 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. An hour following media day will be Fan Fest for Cowboy fans who will have a chance to meet and get autographs from the players and coaches. Schedule posters and cards will be available for free.
McNeese will open the season on Aug. 31 at home against Southern.
