Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications open on Aug. 7

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Phone lines will open on Aug. 7 for Calcasieu Parish residents who need financial assistance with utilities.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) helps with electricity and gas bills.
LiHEAP is based on income, with priority given to residents over 60 years old, households with children under five, and residents with disabilities.
Almost 5,300 people were helped in 2017-2018. Applications are first come first served and residents must schedule an appointment with a representative in order to apply for assistance.
Beginning on Aug. 7, residents can call 337-721-4033 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Available appointments are as follows:
Lake Charles:
9 a.m.-2:40 p.m.
Monday-Thursday
DeQuincy:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
First and third Tuesdays of each month
Vinton:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
Second Tuesday of each month
Starks:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
Second Thursday of each month
Sulphur:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
First and third Thursdays of each month
Westlake:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
Third Monday of each month
Iowa:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
Fourth Thursday of each month
Bell City:
9 a.m.- 11:40 a.m.
First Monday of each month.
