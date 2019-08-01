LDAF: Medical marijuana cleared for release

“We are pleased to announce that LSU-GBSL’s final medical marijuana product has passed all testing and is cleared for immediate release to the medical marijuana pharmacies. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with LSU-GBSL and SU-ADB/ILERA as we move into the next phase of the program. We also want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly from inception through production and testing to make this a reality,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.