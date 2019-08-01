Hometown Hero - Allen Trahan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Allen Trahan was born in Lake Arthur, but grew up in Sulphur. That's where he was living when he was drafted in the mid 1950s
“I drafted for the Army,” said Trahan. “All my friends went in the Army. But when we got to Shreveport, the Navy didn’t meet their quotas. So they drafted and I got in that bunch.”
He served on the U.S.S. Princeton aircraft carrier off the coasts of Japan and Korea. Their job was to practice tracking and avoiding enemy submarines.
“The flight deck was 880 feet. The ship had 20 feet in back fantail in the bow. (edit) When they were bringing in the planes, you’re running pretty hard to stay with them.”
When he arrived back to SWLA, Trahan settled in Lake Charles and became active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He’s noticed a difference in younger veterans returning from recent wars.
“Well, what they went through, they didn’t know who their enemy was. That’s no fun. At least we knew who ours was.”
Trahan says he’s encouraged by the younger members joining the VFW.
