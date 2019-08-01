First Alert Forecast: Heat stays in places with afternoon showers possible through the weekend

Friday will probably be the best day of the week. Strictly because it’s Friday, but also because the rain chances will be about the lowest they’ve been all week! I have only a 30% chance of rain. So, it should be a great day! This does not mean we will not have any rain. There will still be a couple stray showers along with a storm or two. Most of us will not have anything to ruin any plans though. Try to enjoy the day on Friday!