First Alert Forecast: Heat stays in places with afternoon showers possible through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be a little more rain. We will not have as much though. Rain chances will be up to 30%. Most of the rain will pop up in the afternoon, thanks to daytime heating. Therefore, it will not rain all day, nor will everyone see rain. Plus, by sunset, the rain should come to an end. Temperatures should be a little warmer with the lower rain chances though. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
This evening, futurecast is trying to indicate some more rain coming out of the north. I’m not completely convinced this will happen, but it is possible. So, there is a 20% chance for some more rain this evening. I think that after sunset, the rain will be coming to an end. That is assuming it hasn’t already. Temperatures will still be warm this evening. They will be in the 80s and falling to the upper 70s by tonight.
Overnight, I cannot rule out those few showers early on. If there is any rain, it should be winding down by sunset and will be gone by midnight. I do not expect any rain after midnight. A few clouds will clear away tonight leaving it to be partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s. It will be a warm and muggy night.
Friday will probably be the best day of the week. Strictly because it’s Friday, but also because the rain chances will be about the lowest they’ve been all week! I have only a 30% chance of rain. So, it should be a great day! This does not mean we will not have any rain. There will still be a couple stray showers along with a storm or two. Most of us will not have anything to ruin any plans though. Try to enjoy the day on Friday!
By this upcoming weekend, the weather will go back to normal. Saturday will be a nice day with a few showers. I have a 30% chance of rain Saturday. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. Then the rain will come to an end around sunset. Temperatures will warm up to the 90s. No need to cancel any outdoor plans!
Sunday will not be much different from Saturday. Except there will be a little bit more rain. Rain chances will be up to 40%. There should also be a little more cloud cover, so this along with the rain may help keep the temperature from getting too high. Temperatures should warm up to near 90 degrees. I still would not cancel any plans this weekend. Just keep an eye on the sky if any storms do pop up in your area.
In the tropics, there is some activity. In the Bahamas, a broad area of low pressure has formed and is now labeled as Invest 95. This is expected to move to the west-northwest and will bring lots of heavy rain to the Caribbean islands and up towards Florida. Expected development is still low. Only at 10%. There are unfavorable conditions hindering the area to develop into anything. There is no threat to the gulf.
There are also a lot more storms moving off the coast of Africa. This is now located in the middle of the mid-Atlantic. There is a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. This could very likely become Chantal by this weekend or early next week.
Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. These storm from Africa are the first sign of that happening. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
