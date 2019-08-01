FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat builds as storms take a break for now

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out the door this morning, you’ll not have to worry about rain or any significant fog as temperatures begin in the low to mid 70s across most of the area under partly cloudy skies. Very humid air will make for a sweaty feel, otherwise no weather issues.
What began on Wednesday with an overall drier day will continue into today as rain chances are on the decrease, sending temperatures back up into the 90s and heat index values back up to the century mark today.
Rain chances aren’t zero, but certainly lower than where we started off the week as a couple isolated storms will be possible by afternoon, likely greatest along the coastal parishes.
The ridge of upper level high pressure has nudged far enough east to continue helping suppress rain and storms both Friday and Saturday afternoons to no more than 20-30% each day. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with lows at night in the lower to mid 70s with light winds out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
The next increase in rain chances comes on Sunday and Monday as the ridge aloft moves back to the west, sending storm energy back down from the north as was the case earlier this week. This will mean an increased for thunderstorms those days and temperatures a touch cooler due to the rain in the forecast. Next week brings near normal summer weather with a daily rain chance and temperatures close to average for this time of year.
In the tropics, a disturbance located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of tropical development over the next five days and could become Chantal by this weekend as it approaches the northern Leeward Islands.
While this system is currently no threat to the Gulf, it’s way too soon to know an eventual track of where it could go beyond late next week, but the odds are in our favor of this storm hooking to the north thanks to a big trough of low pressure anchored over the southeastern U.S. We’ll keep you updated if that changes, but right now we should not be too concerned here along the Gulf Coast.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
