Arrests made in high school theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals and issued two additional arrest warrants for two incidents of theft and damage to Barbe High School last week.
Detectives say they have been able to identify the suspects that were caught on surveillance footage.
- Seth R. Bordelon, 18, of Mamou
- Thomas D. Berzas, 20, of Elton
- Mitchell M. Hughes, 21, of Lake Charles
- And a 17 year old juvenile from Lake Charles.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center on July 29, 2019.
The following day, July 30, Bordelon was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was released later that day on bond which had been set at $10,000 by Judge Clayton Davis.
Judge Clayton Davis signed warrants for the arrest of Berzas for $13,000 and Hughes for $7,000 on July 31.
The juvenile, Bordelon, and Berzas are each accused of simple burglary, 2 counts of simple criminal property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000, theft under $1,000, and unauthorized entry into a place of business.
Hughes, who authorities say is not responsible for the second incident that occurred at the school, is accused of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property worth between $1,000 and $50,000, and theft under $1,000.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.
