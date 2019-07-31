Two Lake Charles charter schools to offer $5,000 raise to certified teachers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The governing boards of Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy approved a $5,000 pay raise for all current and incoming certified teachers at both schools, according to a news release.
“Our certified teachers are our most important asset when it comes to providing a world-class education for our students,” said Judge Gene Thibodeaux, chairman of both boards. “Our educators are among the most dedicated group of professionals I’ve ever had the pleasure to observe and we as a board are committed to provide them a salary that keeps them teaching at our schools.”
Enrollment for both schools is underway. Those interested can apply online at www.lakecharlescharter.org and www.swlouisianacharter.org.
