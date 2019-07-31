Train collides with stopped semi-trailer in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A train hit a semi-trailer that was stopped on the tracks Wednesday morning in DeQuincy, authorities said.
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead said the semi-trailer was carrying an oversize load - an empty new industrial tank. The accident happened near the intersection of La. 27 and Washington Street.
The driver was attempting to maneuver the vehicle across the tracks and under the railroad signals, Whitehead said. He had gotten out of the vehicle to make sure the truck would clear the signals when the arms came down and a train approached.
The train could not stop and struck the semi.
There were no injuries reported.
