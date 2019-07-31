Thomas, Saints agree to contract extension making him highest paid WR in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest paid wideout in the NFL, according to a FOX 8 source.
The agreed upon extension is for five years, worth a total of $100 million with $61 million guaranteed. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal which pays him just over five million dollars over the life of the contract.
Thomas held out of the first five days of training camp. The team returns to the field Thursday morning after having Wednesday off.
