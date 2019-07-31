SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2019.
Brandon Lee Bastian, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnathon Davone Dixon, 20, Lake Charles: No turn signals; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Manuel Darian Vallier, 22, Westlake: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).
Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 21, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Johnathon Coy Brown, 19, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
Brian Edward Thomas, 34, Lake Arthur: Contempt of court.
David Wayne Lewis Jr., 26, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.
Brandon Scott Funderburg, 21, Westlake: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; bank fraud; forgery.
Seth Ryan Bordelon, 18, Mamou: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000 (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.
Leeann Marie Navarro, 30, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).
Paul L Landry, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; duty of offenders to notify law enforcement of a change of address, residence, or other registration information 3 days prior.
Andrea Nichole Daniels, 36, Starks: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jeffery Craig Hampton, 55, Longview, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).
Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen things worth less than $1,000; contempt of court.
Briona Nickol Bell, 27, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Camron Lasahw Godette, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Andy D Ingram, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Austin Scotty Trahan, 20, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Alfredo Villanueva, 18, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); driver must be licensed.
Joseph Blum Wortman, 28, Rayne: First offense DWI; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner.
David Michael Warren, 38, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; battery (2 charges).
Dedric Cass Pitre, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
