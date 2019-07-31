Sulphur Police urges public to stay aware of jugging robberies

“Jugging is when someone goes to the bank, they withdraw some money, these bad guys are sitting in the parking lot looking for that blue money bag," Sergeant Nick Johnson with Sulphur Police said. "They then follow them to their destination, wait for them to get out of their vehicle, they make sure they are going into the store or wherever they may be going, then they go scope out their vehicle to see if the money bag is still in the vehicle. They will then smash the window, take the money bag, and leave.”