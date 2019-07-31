Sulphur Police urges public to stay aware of jugging robberies

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is urging the public to stay aware of jugging robberies amid several recent incidents.
“Jugging is when someone goes to the bank, they withdraw some money, these bad guys are sitting in the parking lot looking for that blue money bag," Sergeant Nick Johnson with Sulphur Police said. "They then follow them to their destination, wait for them to get out of their vehicle, they make sure they are going into the store or wherever they may be going, then they go scope out their vehicle to see if the money bag is still in the vehicle. They will then smash the window, take the money bag, and leave.”
He says some of the incidents have happened in broad daylight. The most recent incident happened to an elderly woman on Friday according to Johnson.
“We have had three jugging incidents within happen in the last couple of months," Johnson said. "In total, in Calcasieu Parish, that we have learned, there have been about seven in the last few months.”
Johnson says approximately $15,000 has been taken. Authorities believe the Sulphur cases to be the same group of individuals. Johnson says they could potentially be from the Texas area and stresses the importance of always being aware of your surroundings.
“Number one, don’t advertise you just walked out of a bank with a ton of money,” Johnson said. “Put your bank bags in your purse, your pocket, tuck it under your shirt. Whatever you need to do, just don’t advertise it to the outside world. Number two, if you happen to advertise it and you are going to a certain destination have someone meet you at your destination and don’t leave your money in your vehicle.”
Johnson says if you see something suspicious or believe you are being followed to call local law enforcement.
He says Sulphur Police have gone to every bank in the city to make sure they know how to spot the signs and potentially prevent another incident from happening.
