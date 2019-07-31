Mentor program in need of male volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is in need of male volunteers.
Big Brother Deangelo Vaughn-Allen encourages the public to join.
“Once we started hanging out that was like the point of no return," Vaughn-Allen said. “We started off playing basketball as soon as we met up with each other over here. And from there we just talked about everything and we just started clicking.”
Vaugn-Allen says instant bonds aren’t uncommon for those who participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Marketing and Development Manager Alex Stinchcomb says they’re in need of male mentors.
“Nationally 66% of our littles that come in our boys and only 36% of our volunteers are men," Stinchcomb said. "A lot of the littles that are involved in our programs are going through a lot of things in their lives. They may not have a father figure, and so it’s important for us to be able to provide that male role model .”
In July, the program launched a campaign called, “30 guys in 30 days" to help remedy the issue.
They haven’t reached their goal yet and are continuing to seek volunteers.
“There should be a lot more people trying to do this,” Vaughn-Allen said. “ Mostly because it’s not only fun but you actually learn something it brings you back to that childhood experience.”
Vaughn-Allen says it’s an experience you’ll never forget.
“It’s just being yourself, if you’re a great person it’s going to automatically click with the person that you’re matched up with,” Vaughn-Allen said.
You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.