LDWF rescues canoers on Ouiska Chitta Tuesday

OUISKA CHITTO RIVER, La. (KPLC) - A dozen canoers were rescued Tuesday after going out on the Ouiska Chitto River, according to Adam Einck, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Einck said Wildlife and Fisheries responded to a call about some stranded canoers at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wildlife and Fisheries agents learned that six women and six men were on a canoeing trip on the Ouiska Chitto. About a mile into a six or seven mile trip heavy rain and lightning began, said Einck.
According to Einck, the canoers decided to beach the canoes on a sandbar and try to wait out the storm. After about an hour the water had rose quickly and the current was too fast for the group to continue, Einck said.
The canoers called the canoe rental company for help who then called the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. According to Einck, the rental company was able to rescue the six women and Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to rescue the six men.
The entire group was returned to safety around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.
