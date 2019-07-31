First Alert Forecast: Rain chances decreasing as we approach the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be more scattered showers and storms. These are not going to be as widespread as Monday and Tuesday. So, the rain chances today, I have lowered to 40%. I would still keep an umbrella with you if you are going to get out of the house. There is also a little more sunshine mixed in today. That along with the humidity, is making it feel hot. In some areas, the heat index is up to the mid 90s. Any rain we see will help cool this back down.
This evening, the rain chances will go back down. I do not expect any rain after sunset. So, it should be a rather nice time to get out. It will likely be warmer this evening compared to the last couple days. That is because we will not have as much rain to help cool the temperature down. Instead, this evening’s temperature should be in the 80s.
Overnight, it should have nice weather. There will not be any rain. I have taken the rain chances out for tonight after midnight. Until then, there might only be one or two stray showers. After midnight, I do not expect any rain and the clouds will also clear away. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s. It will still be a muggy start to the day on Thursday.
During the day on Thursday, there will be a little more rain. We will not have as much though. Rain chances will be up to 30%. Most of the rain will pop up in the afternoon, thanks to daytime heating. Therefore, it will not rain all day, nor will everyone see rain. Plus, by sunset, the rain will come to an end. Temperatures should be a little warmer with the lower rain chances though. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Friday will probably be the best day of the week. Strictly because it’s Friday, but also because the rain chances will be the lowest they’ve been all week! I have only a 20% chance of rain. So, It should eb a great day! This does not mean we will not have any rain. There will still be a couple stray showers. Most of us will not have anything to ruin any plans though. Try to enjoy the day on Friday!
By this upcoming weekend, the weather will go back to normal. Saturday will be a nice day with a few showers. I have a 30% chance of rain Saturday. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. Then the rain will come to an end around sunset. Temperatures will warm up to the 90s.
Sunday will not be much different from Saturday. Except there will be a little bit more rain. Rain chances will be up to 40%. There should also be a little more cloud cover, so this along with the rain may help keep the temperature from getting too high. Temperatures should warm up to near 90 degrees.
In the tropics, there is more activity now. In the eastern Caribbean Sea, a broad area of low pressure has formed and is now labeled as Invest 95. This is expected to move to the west-northwest and will bring lots of heavy rain to the Caribbean islands. Expected development is still low. Only at 10%. There are unfavorable conditions hindering the area to develop into anything. As of now, there is no threat to the gulf.
There are also a lot more storms moving off the coast of Africa. There is a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days. Now that we are getting to the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. These storm from Africa are the first sign of that happening. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
