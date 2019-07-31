First Alert Forecast: Rain chances decreasing as we approach the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be more scattered showers and storms. These are not going to be as widespread as Monday and Tuesday. So, the rain chances today, I have lowered to 40%. I would still keep an umbrella with you if you are going to get out of the house. There is also a little more sunshine mixed in today. That along with the humidity, is making it feel hot. In some areas, the heat index is up to the mid 90s. Any rain we see will help cool this back down.