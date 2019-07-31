FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms and heat relief today; fewer by Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday both bring slightly less rain as the upper level ridge nudges a little more to the east and over our area which should limit the storm development during the day a bit more, although a couple pop-up storms will still be possible, just not as many as previous days. The pattern of higher daily rain chances looks to ramp up again over the upcoming weekend and into next week as this persistent upper level pattern remains in place with the big trough of low pressure over the southeastern U.S. dominating.