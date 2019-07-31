FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms and heat relief today; fewer by Thursday and Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An overall unsettled weather pattern remains in place today which will mean more scattered thunderstorms are likely today, although most likely not quite as many as Tuesday nor will they likely be as severe as we’re not tracking any sort of large storm complex moving through the area which was the case most of the day yesterday.
A front remains stalled to our north, and SW Louisiana remains situated between an upper level trough of low pressure to our east and a building ridge of upper level high pressure to our west and in a favorable location for scattered showers and thunderstorms to again develop through the day. Morning storms remain largely offshore but will likely migrate inland through the day as temperatures warm up and be most likely to occur during the afternoon hours.
Flooding is not as likely today, but storms could be capable of heavy downpours which could result in localized 1 to 2 inch rain amounts and some brief street flooding can’t be completely ruled out. The other issue will again be the cloud to ground lightning concern in any storm, so make sure to head indoors when thunder roars.
As a result of the increased rain chances, temperatures won’t heat up as much as a typical late-July or early-August day, capping out in the upper 80s this afternoon with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s prior to the storms. Storms fade off before or by sunset with another humid but quiet night with lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday and Friday both bring slightly less rain as the upper level ridge nudges a little more to the east and over our area which should limit the storm development during the day a bit more, although a couple pop-up storms will still be possible, just not as many as previous days. The pattern of higher daily rain chances looks to ramp up again over the upcoming weekend and into next week as this persistent upper level pattern remains in place with the big trough of low pressure over the southeastern U.S. dominating.
While this pattern may mean increased rain chances for our area, it also works in our favor in the tropical outlook as this trough will continue to steer any systems out to sea away from the Gulf, including the development currently over Hispaniola and likely the system that could form hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles by this weekend, so that is definitely a plus!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
