Comparing Michael Thomas’ contract to his NFL peers

Michael Thomas recreates Joe Horn's famous cell phone celebration after hauling in a touchdown against the Rams in 2018
By John Bennett | July 31, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 1:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Michael Thomas agreed to an extension with the Saints Wednesday that will pay him $100 million over the five years of the contract.

Michael Thomas recreates Joe Horn's famous cell phone celebration after hauling in a touchdown against the Rams in 2018 (Source: Mark LaGrange)

The sports contract database, Spotrac, has a full list of wide receiver contracts. Here’s how Thomas’ agreed upon contract stacks up:

Wide Receiver Annual Average
1. Michael Thomas, Saints $20,000,000
2. Odell Beckham, Jr., Browns $18,000,000
3. Antonio Browns, Raiders $16,708,333
4. Mike Evans, Buccaneers $16,500,000
t5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans $16,200,000
t5. Brandin Cooks, Rams $16,200,000
7. Adam Thielen, Vikings $16,050,000
8. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs $16,000,000
9. Jarvis Landry, Browns $15,100,000
10. A.J. Green, Bengals $15,000,000

Thomas’ $100 million in total value is ten million more than Beckham, Jr., although the LSU product tops Thomas in guaranteed value, $65 million to $61 million.

The largest contract value in the league, regardless of position, belongs to Matt Ryan who is set to receive $150 million from the Falcons over the life of his five-year deal. Thomas’ $100 million ranks 17th in the NFL.

When it comes to annual average, quarterbacks dominate the list, taking up the first 11 slots, headlined by Russell Wilson’s $35 million. Thomas’ $20 million is 22nd in the league, behind 17 quarterbacks, 1 outside linebacker (Khalil Mack, CHI), 1 defensive tackle (Aaron Donald, LAR) and 2 defensive ends (DeMarcus Lawrence, DAL & Frank Clark, KC.)

Thomas will earn just over $1.1 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal.

