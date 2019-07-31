Book drive to re-stock library at Oakdale Elementary starts Friday

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Oakdale Elementary continues to recover after a devastating fire in May 2017. Many classrooms were lost, along with the library which was central not just in location, but to the school’s mission.
For the entire month of August, First Federal Bank of Louisiana will be collection books to stock the shelves at Oakdale Elementary. Pre-kindergarten through 4th grade books, along with monetary donations, can be dropped off at any First Federal Bank of Louisiana location.
The “Stock the Shelves” initiative kicks off Friday, August 2, at the bank’s 222 South 10th Street branch in Oakdale. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be accepting donations as well as handing out hotdogs to those who stop by.
