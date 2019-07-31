Astros play Cleveland, aim to build on Verlander’s solid performance

The Astros have gone 31-24 away from home. The Houston pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.74, Wade Miley paces the staff with a mark of 3.06. The Astros won the last meeting 2-0. Justin Verlander earned his 14th victory and Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Bieber registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.