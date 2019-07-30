Will Wade: LSU men’s basketball facility in “desperate need of upgrades”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade said the team’s practice facility is in “desperate need of upgrades.”
The comments were made on July 30 during a press conference ahead of the team’s journey to Spain for a preseason basketball tournament.
9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet asked Wade how he felt about the facilities.
“You guys know how I feel about the facilities,” Wade responded. He has spoken about the need to improve LSU’s basketball facilities ever since he was hired in 2017.
The LSU athletic department unveiled a new $28 million football operations and nutrition center for the LSU football team on July 23.
Wade has been working with the Tiger Athletic Foundation in securing funding the basketball team’s new practice facilities.
He said TAF has raised about 25 percent of necessary funds and has some “big asks” out to potential donors to secure the remaining 75 percent of the funding.
“We need to get it soon. We’re in desperate need of upgrades here,” Wade told reporters.
“You talk about the the difference between being a great team and an elite team, I mean that’s it. We’re just not efficient enough. We’re not efficient enough with our time. We’re not efficient enough in what we do.”
Wade called LSU Football’s new operations and nutrition center “a perfect example” of what an athletic program needs to be efficient and that it would "tremendously,” help out the football program.
“We’ve just got to become much more efficient with what we’re doing because when you get to a certain level it’s not good enough just to recruit better than everyone else, or recruiting as good as everyone else when their putting their guys in better training programs every other day of the year.”
Wade said that the team is doing “the best we can with what we have right now.”
The LSU men’s basketball team will travel to Spain in August for a preseason tournament.
The tournament will be Wade’s first time back on the court as LSU’s head coach since his suspension right before the team’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt.
The last time LSU went overseas was in 2015, playing games in Australia, the home country of former superstar Ben Simmons, who went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
LSU basketball has also announced it plans to retire the jersey number worn by former basketball All-American Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.