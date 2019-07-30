Undrafted rookie Emmanuel Butler making a run at the Saints 53-man roster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few nice catches before the pads come on is one thing, but consistently showing reliable hands and a wide range after two days of contact, tells us that Emmanuel Butler might be someone to really consider making the 53.
By way of his phone blowing up, Butler says he’s aware of the hype thrown his way, but stays locked into learning mode instead getting ahead of himself.
“Just getting in and out of my breaks, coming back to the ball, making sure that I”m being quarterback friendly, coming back downhill on all of my routes really. That’s really what I’ve been working on," said Emmanuel Butler.
All of which has made Butler a target for his quarterback, no matter who’s guarding him. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have earned some confidence from Drew Brees.
“Every time I’m around him, I try to just soak up as much information as I can. He’s so intelligent. He knows so much about the game. Every time that he can, every chance that he’s gotten, he’s given me little pieces of advice to help me grow into a better player,” said Butler.
As important to making a roster as anything is timing. And in Butler’s case, that may be working in his favor as well, already with one less receiver to compete against after Cameron Meredith was let go.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.