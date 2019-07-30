TROPICAL UPDATE: A couple of areas to watch in the Atlantic although no threat to the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The tropics are showing signs of life with an area of interest over the eastern Caribbean that is bringing rain to Puerto Rico today and expected to move closer to the Bahamas by this weekend where some further development is possible.
In the short term, the tropical disturbance, labeled as Invest 95-L, will have many obstacles to overcome with wind shear keeping development chances crippled to near zero. In the longer range, if anything is left by this weekend, the National Hurricane Center says a small chance of tropical formation is possible, although it would not be moving into the Gulf as it would remain off the East Coast.
Another tropical wave farther out will the next 5 to 7 days, but the good news is that none of these tropical waves looks to be any threat to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll continue to monitor these, although they are not nor will likely become a threat to Southwest Louisiana.
