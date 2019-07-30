SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2019.
Michael Shayne Nick, 43, DeRidder: Theft under $1,000.
Kristy Lea Leadingham, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Colby James Mears, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer; obstruction of justice.
McDamon Jamar Coleman, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Lazaro Rivera-Hernandez, 40, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).
Ladonya Adale LaDay Carrier, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Cody Nicholas Davis, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms; obstruction of justice; habitual offender law.
Michael Issac Grundy, 37, Westlake: Attempted possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Milford Trosclair Jr., 56, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Tanya Ann Scott, 48, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Misty Dawn Keen, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
Jared Paul Griffin, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Justin Craig Manning, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges); identity theft between $300 and $500; theft under $1,000; theft of $1,000 or more; illegal transmission of monetary funds.
Leetha Jernease Mouton, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
Victor Alfonso Arzate, 33, Westlake: Out of state detainer.
Brandon Lewis Magnuson, 36, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Roger Louis Ray, 50, Sulphur: Safety helmets; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by flight.
