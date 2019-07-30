Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle burglary suspect

By Patrick Deaville | July 30, 2019 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 9:46 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a suspect believed to have stolen a firearm from a truck in Lake Charles.

According to the Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Engleside Drive on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 around 9:00 a.m.

Once on scene deputies spoke with the owner of the truck who said that a .9mm Beretta was stolen from inside his truck.

The Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives were able to retrieve surveillance footage from homes in the area which showed a unknown man riding a bicycle trying to get into vehicles around 2:30 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. that morning along Engleside Drive and Woodruff Street.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information regarding the theft or the suspect’s identity to contact them at 491-3605.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit Detective Hollan Dryer is the lead investigator on this case.

