Saints add familiar names in WR Travin Dural and RB Rob Kelley

“The film we’ve seen on him has been really good,” Payton said of Kelley. “We’re familiar with him obviously because of where he played. He was injured last year when we had him in for a workout. He was heavy. I think one of the things he battles is his weight. I feel like he is in better shape after the workout yesterday. There’s been a limited exposure but it has been good so hopefully we’ll get a chance to see more of him at the better weight.”