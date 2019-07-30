Saints add familiar names in WR Travin Dural and RB Rob Kelley

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Payton announced after Tuesday’s practice that the Saints have signed wide receiver Travin Dural and running back Rob Kelley.
Dural is an LSU product who began his NFL career in New Orleans, although injuries have kept him away from regular season action. Kelley prepped at O. Perry Walker in New Orleans before suiting up for Tulane. He spent his first three pro seasons in Washington, amassing 906 rush yards on 234 attempts in 24 games. He reached paydirt a total of ten times, with one of those scores coming from a reception.
“The film we’ve seen on him has been really good,” Payton said of Kelley. “We’re familiar with him obviously because of where he played. He was injured last year when we had him in for a workout. He was heavy. I think one of the things he battles is his weight. I feel like he is in better shape after the workout yesterday. There’s been a limited exposure but it has been good so hopefully we’ll get a chance to see more of him at the better weight.”
Dural is a native of Breaux Bridge and was waived in June “He’s familiar with what we’re doing. We were down numbers-wise. He’s been training and we felt when we released him that there would be a good chance we’d be able to bring him back and so, fortunately, we were able to.”
