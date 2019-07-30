Rains causing flooded roads in Allen Parish

ALLEN PARISH La. (KPLC) - Heavy rains moving through Louisiana today have led to flooded roads in Allen Parish.
“Here we go again, just a little rain has turned into a lot,” Allen Parish officials wrote on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office website.
Between five and six inches have already fallen in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office has released a list of roads with water over them.
OAKDALE AREA:
US 165 northbound @ Boise Cascade
Tyler Road
Blue Bush Road
Norris Road
Ward Road
N. Seventh Street Extension
ELIZABETH AREA:
La. 10
La. 112 @ Piney Park
MITTIE AREA:
La. 377 @ Ouiska Chitto River
La. 26 west of Dave Smith Road
