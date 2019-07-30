Rains causing flooded roads in Allen Parish

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a list of roads with water over them. (Source: WAFB)
July 30, 2019 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 1:21 PM

ALLEN PARISH La. (KPLC) - Heavy rains moving through Louisiana today have led to flooded roads in Allen Parish.

“Here we go again, just a little rain has turned into a lot,” Allen Parish officials wrote on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office website.

Between five and six inches have already fallen in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office has released a list of roads with water over them.

OAKDALE AREA:

US 165 northbound @ Boise Cascade

Tyler Road

Blue Bush Road

Norris Road

Ward Road

N. Seventh Street Extension

ELIZABETH AREA:

La. 10

La. 112 @ Piney Park

MITTIE AREA:

La. 377 @ Ouiska Chitto River

La. 26 west of Dave Smith Road

