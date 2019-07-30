Proposed sales tax on November ballot could fund upper elementary school, other projects

MOSS BLUFF/GILLIS, La. (KPLC) - A new upper elementary school could be coming to the Moss Bluff-Gillis area, if voters say ‘yes’ to a new tax measure. The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted the 1 1/2 cent sales tax will be on the November ballot.
“The new tax is a little over $30 million. The new school that we’re proposing, 3rd, 4th and 5th will be $20 million. The rest of the money will go towards the remaining schools for the projects at those schools," John Duhon, the Calcasieu Parish School Board member who represents the area, said.
The new school is planned to accommodate the 3-5 grades from Gillis Elementary and Moss Bluff Elementary.
Those other projects include:
Moss Bluff Elementary School: A new gym to seat 500-600 people; a new library; renovate existing library, administration and multi-purpose space; expand parking; replace modified roof. It’s estimated the total of these projects will cost $3,800,000.
Moss Bluff Middle School: Construct a new air-conditioned walkway along backside of the classroom wings, so that the campus is secured and students can get around without going outside. This project is estimated to cost $1,000,000.
Sam Houston High School: Construct a covered canopy walk connecting main building to the new gym and buildings 'E' and 'F', and add security fencing to the north end of the canopy; provide new hardware plates for security purposes; construct new road coming in on the west side of the campus and circling around the back to reduce traffic. The total of these projects are expected to cost $300,000.
Gillis Elementary School: Expansion of existing cafeteria including demolition; renovations to existing cafeteria, kitchen and serving line; new covered walkway and bus loading canopy from cafeteria; new enclosed commons with restrooms, connecting new back classroom building to administration and cafeteria. The total of these projects is estimated to be $1,740,000.
A tax of this amount has been levied before, but because the money will be going toward different projects, it’s being proposed as a new tax.
“Normally we’ve been doing a 20 year tax renewal on this, but, since a 15 year tax will give us the amount of money we need for our projects, we’re just doing it for 15 years," Duhon said.
But, for residents like Butch Guidry, there’s uncertainty lingering around this proposed tax— especially because a tax like this has failed in the past.
“It’s not a matter of not wanting to pay taxes, but we want to have accountability and transparency with the taxes that we spend. ‘Reporter: and where it’s going?’ and where it’s going," Guidry said.
Guidry brought up the new gym being built at Sam Houston High School.
“We’re not against athletic facilities, but you don’t spend $15 million on athletic facilities, and then need a new school and let your other schools, your classrooms rot. And that’s what’s happening. There’s really no, not any oversight, there’s no long-range planning and we feel like we’ve been sold the bill of goods," Guidry said.
Duhon addressed those concerns.
“When we proposed the other tax that failed, the new gym and band room was on the list of things to do. When the tax failed, if I had enough money to build an elementary, I would’ve. But I didn’t. So, what we board members up here did was we built a band room and gymnasium in addition to-- we spent a lot of money at Gillis too. In the last five years we’ve I think we’ve spent over $8 million renovating it," Duhon said.
However, both can agree there is a need for a new elementary school.
“Oh definitely! We need the school. When we built the elementary school in 1995," Guidry said. “We knew in 1995 that that school was not going to have the capacity for the growth of this area.”
“The two elementaries are very overcrowded, it’s causing a lot of problems. We just need another one to relieve the overcrowding," Duhon said.
