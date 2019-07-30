Proposed sales tax on November ballot could fund upper elementary school, other projects

“When we proposed the other tax that failed, the new gym and band room was on the list of things to do. When the tax failed, if I had enough money to build an elementary, I would’ve. But I didn’t. So, what we board members up here did was we built a band room and gymnasium in addition to-- we spent a lot of money at Gillis too. In the last five years we’ve I think we’ve spent over $8 million renovating it," Duhon said.