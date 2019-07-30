LSU men’s basketball will travel to Spain for tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will travel to Spain in August for a preseason tournament.
The tournament will be Wade’s first time back on the court as LSU’s head coach since his suspension right before the team’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt.
The last time LSU went overseas was in 2015, playing games in Australia, the home country of former superstar Ben Simmons, who went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
LSU basketball has also announced it plans to retire the jersey number worn by former basketball All-American Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.