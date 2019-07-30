LSU baseball releases 2020 roster and new player profiles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers’ 2020 roster includes 22 returning lettermen and a 12-man signing class of incoming players.
On Tuesday, Coach Paul Mainieri released the 2020 LSU baseball roster.
LSU will be welcoming a couple of Zachary High School standouts; catcher Alex Milazzo, and infielder Collier Cranford, as well as Denham Springs infielder Cade Doughty.
It’s a double-edged sword; graduating seniors to the major leagues.
One on hand, it’s exciting. The best players you’ve fallen in love with all year long are headed off to chase their dreams of becoming the next Alex Bregman. On the other, you’re missing key players, and have to fill holes in your batting lineup.
LSU lost shortstop Josh Smith, third baseman Chris Reid, second baseman Bradnt Broussard, right fielder Antoine Duplantis, and center fielder Zach Watson.
On Tuesday, head coach Paul Mainieri will look at the finalized roster for 2020, a look ahead at the new season and fall ball.
In an interview with The Advocate, Mainieri says the program is cutting down the number of pitchers, and though the guys who have moved on will be missed, there is still a lot of young talent to look forward to at The Box in 2020.
“(Saul) Garza was a first-year player. (Cade) Beloso was a first-year player. Every year, at a minimum you’re going to have two or three new players in your lineup. Next year it might be six new players,” Mainieri said.
