Jaguars report to fall camp Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars will report to fall camp Wednesday, July 31, hoping to repeat as SWAC Western Division Champions.
Check in for the team is at noon, with the first practice scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2.
Head coach Dawson Odums will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. as the team begins preparations for another successful season.
Southern’s Fall Camp Schedule:
First Practice: Friday, Aug. 2
Scrimmage dates:
- Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Saturday, Aug. 10
- Saturday, Aug. 17
Fall Fan Fest 2019:
- Saturday, Aug. 17: 2 p.m. at the FG Clark Activity Center
