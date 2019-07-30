Iowa man wanted in killing of Baton Rouge man turns self in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a homicide in DeQuincy has turned himself in.
Nathaniel Mitchell, 40, of Iowa, surrendered Monday night at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, authorities said.
Mitchell is accused of killing Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, on Wednesday, July 17, on D. Williams Road in DeQuincy.
Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office say Mitchell boarded a plane on July 21, in Lake Charles, for St. Louis, Missouri. Judge Robert Wyatt issued a $1 million, second-degree murder warrant.
Burton had traveled to Southwest Louisiana by bus on July 16 and was staying with Mitchell in Iowa. Officials say the two then traveled separately to the DeQuincy area, where Burton was killed and his body burned.
A DeQuincy man, George A. Buck, who authorities describe as an acquaintance of Mitchell’s, has also been arrested in connection with Burton’s death. Buck, 27, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and also has a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.