FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flooding and severe weather continue to impact Southwest Louisiana this afternoon

Southwest Louisiana. (KPLC) - The tornado warning has expired for Allen Parish as of 11:15 AM, but flash flooding will continue to be a problem into the afternoon with flash flooding already ongoing as radar has estimated 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen over parts of northern and central Allen Parish through noon.
Within this severe storm, damaging wind gust of 55 to 60 mph will be possible in additional to nickel size hail.
Residents in the warned area should avoid travel as roads may be flooding and impassable, and with additional heavy rain obscuring visibility, dangerous travel conditions will continue as storms move through over the next few hours. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as they will provide further updates on this developing weather situation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.