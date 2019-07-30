FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy today; watch for heavy rain and brief street flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today’s forecast will again include higher than our normal summertime rain chances due to the upper level pattern in place, and copious amounts of tropical moisture could mean locally heavy rain that could result in flash flooding in localized spots. Be prepared for storms to take off through the day, even before the noon hour.
The resulting pattern in place keeps a northerly flow in the upper levels, as Southwest Louisiana remains situated between high pressure to our west and a trough of low pressure to our east, with storms dropping southward out of the ArkLaTex region this morning, bringing our first threat of rain today. As temperatures heat up, expect more storms to develop and move through the area and be capable of high rainfall rates.
Today’s downpours could drop a fast 1 to 2 inches of rain in a fast-enough period of time to overwhelm drainage systems, so be prepared for this if you are caught in a downpour while driving in low-lying or flood prone areas. NOAA has all of South Louisiana include in a marginal risk of excessive rainfall to account for this possibility today.
Rain chances are high today at 80% and storms will also help crop back our otherwise hot late-July weather, with high temperatures today running a bit below average in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. The muggy feel this evening will make for another sultry night as whatever rain is left fades away prior to sunset. Lows tonight will drop back into the 70s.
The overall pattern won’t change much tomorrow, so I do expect another good 60% chance of numerous scattered thunderstorms developing through the day tomorrow. A slightly lower rain chance Thursday and Friday as the upper level trough becomes a little less prevalent and controlling of our weather late into the weekend although it won’t mean a complete end to the rain as daily 30-40% rain chances continue each day well into next week.
The tropics are showing signs of life with an area of interest over the eastern Caribbean that is bringing rain to Puerto Rico today moves closer to the Bahamas by this weekend where some further development is possible.
A couple other tropical waves farther out in the Atlantic will be possible of development over the next 5 to 7 days, but the good news is that none of these tropical waves look to be any threat to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll continue to monitor these, although they are not nor will likely become a threat to Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
