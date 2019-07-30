First Alert Forecast: More heavy storms Wednesday, then lower rain chances by the end of this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The severe threat is now gone for Southwest Louisiana. There were many warnings issued earlier, but those has now expired. I do not expect any more of the harsh weather like what we had earlier today. From earlier today, some areas had well over 6 inches of rain!
This evening, the rain chances will go back down. There will not be as much rain around anymore. There may be a couple smaller showers leftover, but no more of the heavy rain we have seen earlier today. I have the rain chances going down to 20% after sunset. Temperatures will not be an issue thanks to all the rain. Temperatures should be in the 70s.
Overnight, I do not expect much more rain. However, near the coast, there could be more rain early in the morning on Wednesday. Inland will not have as much, if any rain tonight. I am keeping a 20% chance of rain. Most of that is for the coastal areas, but also for the possibility of a quick pop up shower. Temperatures should remain in the 70s overnight.
Wednesday will likely be another rainy day. I have raised the rain chances to 60%. There will be some heavy rain and heavy downpours at times. Plus, frequent lightning in the storms. This is mostly due to the set up we are currently in. A high-pressure to the west is bringing more storms to the south from Arkansas as the winds wrap around. Therefore, I would keep and umbrella handy and be prepared for more rain on Wednesday.
Later by the end of this week, the temperatures will be a little hotter. Highs will be in the mid 90s. There is some indication that the rain chances will not be as high. They will be at least at 20%. With lower rain chances, that is why the temperature will be slightly higher.
By this upcoming weekend, the weather will go back to normal. There should be a 30-40% chance of rain each day. There will be scattered showers with plenty of storms. This weekend, it is still not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. I would just have an indoor plans alternative just in case.
In the tropics, there is more activity now. In the eastern Caribbean Sea, a broad area of low pressure has formed and is now labeled as Invest 95. This is expected to move to the west-northwest and will bring lots of heavy rain to the Caribbean islands. Expected development is still low. Only at 10%. There are unfavorable conditions hindering the area to develop into anything. As of now, there is no threat to the gulf.
There are also a lot more storms moving off the coast of Africa. There is a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. Now that we are getting to the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. These storm from Africa are the first sign of that happening. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
