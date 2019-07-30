Cowboys prepare for Bahamas tour

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys basketball team will head to the Bahamas on Saturday to play three games in five days, battling against one national and two professional teams.
The Cowboys will open play against the Commonwealth Bank Giants on Sunday then will follow with a Monday tilt against the University of Kaduna. McNeese will wrap up play on Wednesday versus the IBA Elite.
With this type of competition, which is very common around the country, the Cowboys have been able to practice as a team for 10 days which is an advantage by being able to get a jump start on action.
“It’s a big advantage for us,” said second-year head coach Heath Schroyer. “Getting the 10 days of practice and then go over there and and play three good teams, we’ll get to learn a lot about ourselves. We’re going to play everybody in every game and we’ll look at different rotations and different lineups.”
This will also be a chance for the team, which features eight players that will hit the floor for the first time at McNeese, to get a better chance to bond and build as a team.
“We have some team activities planned and will try to enjoy the island on our day off,” said Schroyer. “We’re going to do things as a team that will continue to enhance the bonding experience that we’re trying to develop here.
“I’m looking at it as an opportunity to get to know our team before we get into full practice in the fall,” said Schroyer. “It’s almost like a training camp. We’re still lifting (weights) in the morning and shooting in the mornings and then come back in the afternoon to practice and put things in.
“We have so many new guys so with the 10 days of practice and being able to play games and see what happens with the guys under the lights, I don’t think you can put a price on the experience for our guys on the floor and off the floor.”
Other NCAA Division I teams will play in the same rotation of games, including Temple, Georgetown, Murray State, Memphis, Texas Tech, Chattanooga, Delaware, Duquesne, and Furman, but neither of those teams will play each other.
