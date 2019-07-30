Bengals coach, on A.J. Green injury: ‘Good chance he’s going to miss a couple games’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says the team is hopeful A.J. Green will be back for the beginning of the regular season, but there is a “good chance” the star wide receiver will miss a couple of games.
Taylor told FOX19′s Joe Danneman that the ankle injury is “a little more extensive” than they originally thought:
Green left the team’s first training camp practice with a confirmed ankle injury. An MRI revealed Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and will likely miss six to eight weeks.
The regular season kicks off in six weeks in Seattle.
Green went up for a deep ball from quarterback Andy Dalton, but appeared to land awkwardly when competing with Dre Kirkpatrick for a catch. Green, who was just recently cleared to return to practice after recovering from surgery on his right big toe, needed help to get back to the bench. Doctors removed his left shoe, examined his foot and had Green taken back to the locker room on a cart.
Before he left on the cart, Green yelled loudly in frustration and hit the bench with his hands.
“You never want to see that,” quarterback Andy Dalton said at the time. “I don’t know the extent of what it is, but hopefully he’ll be alright.”
