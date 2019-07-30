BBB warning travelers of scam involving Expedia

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s one of the things most people look forward to throughout the year, a nice, well deserved vacation. As with anything in life, sometimes things change, and reservations have to be moved or canceled. The BBB says there is a new scam targeting those individuals.
"A lot of people use Expedia as their source when they book their vacations,” Angela Guth, CEO and President of Lake Charles Better Business Bereau said. “Turns out that sometimes they either want to change their reservations or cancel their reservations."
Guth says a new scam involves people looking for the contact information for Expedia and then clicking on fake websites posing as Expedia.
“The impostor on the other end of the phone is saying that their website for refunds is down,” Guth said. “So you’re having to purchase gift cards in order to expedite your refund or to change your reservations.”
She says if you are looking for the real website, make sure it has a secure padlock at the top in the URL section. She says Expedia is working with the BBB to help those affected.
"There are some people who have fallen for that scam and you should never have to pay money in order to receive a refund," Guth said.
Though she says there are no reported cases here in Louisiana, it is important to always be vigilant, because it can happen to anyone.
“If you ever have any doubt, then you can contact us to make sure that you are indeed on the correct website,” Guth said.
