After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Cutting Cam Meredith
Can’t say there’s any surprise here. In fact, the very first thing I noticed when we watched the first OTA back in May was Meredith on the sideline working with the trainer.
Back then, I wrote how he needed to get healthy in a hurry or he was not going to be around long. He didn’t make it to practice four of training camp.
The Saints knew Meredith was coming off an injury when they signed him and will just have to take their ‘L’ with this signing. The Bears were obviously correct in their evaluation of Meredith’s knee injury and overall health. But in the grand scheme of things, his signing and now departure will have zero impact on this team.
Take Two: Butler brings it, again
Sean Payton talked about younger players when explaining the decision to part ways with Meredith. Emmanuel Butler certainly has to be at the top of that list. The youngster just keeps on making plays, regardless of who the quarterback is.
On Monday, he caught a dig route from Teddy Bridgewater where he had to reach back and haul the pass in.
During the final team period, Butler and Drew Brees executed a back-shoulder play to perfection. Brees fired the ball on a line to the sideline, while Butler waited to the absolute last second to stop his route and look back to make the catch. Marshon Lattimore was in coverage.
Take Three: Chemistry building between Brees & Cook
If you didn’t know any better, one would think Brees and Jared Cook have played together before. Their chemistry is real and keeps growing with every practice. Monday was another great day for this duo.
Early in practice, Brees split Cook out wide with Vonn Bell matched up with him in press coverage one-on-one. Cook ran a go route, and Brees did not hesitate to fire the ball for a big completion.
Later, while lined up with his hand on the ground at the traditional tight end position, Cook ran a seam route. Brees hit him right in the hole in the zone, behind the linebacker and ahead of the safety.
Take Four: Top Plays
Taysom Hill went long to Simmie Cobbs on a nine route, but T.J. Green ran stride-for-stride to break it up. Terrell Williams then came over the top and hit Cobbs and had him briefly shaken up after the play.
Linebacker Colton Jumper nearly picked off Hill during the first team period.
Rookie Saquan Hampton has quietly put together some solid practices. He played with the first team today and made a tremendous break on a Keith Kirkwood slant route to knock down the pass.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made an impressive play when he broke up a go route by Austin Carr.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The first skirmish of camp came four days in when Trey Hendrickson and Alize Mack exchanged a few blows and had to be broken up.
- Marcus Williams, Cam Jordan, Latavius Murray, Buck Allen, Chris Campbell, Ted Ginn Jr. and Terron Armstead did not participate in Monday’s practice.
- Nick Easton alternated with Erik McCoy with the first team at center. It was the first day Easton was with the first team at the position.
- Will Clapp received first team reps at left guard during an early team period. Andrus Peat was there for the rest of practice.
- Tre’Quan Smith has had a solid camp thus far.
- Wes Horton, Geneo Grissom and Vince Beigel all had sacks at practice.
