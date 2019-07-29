Tropics showing some signs of life this week, although nothing targeting the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The tropics are showing signs of life this week, although nothing that we should be concerned about locally at this time. It’s certainly not uncommon for things to begin waking up as we move into August, but the good news is that we currently have no hurricanes in the entire Atlantic basin and it looks fairly unlikely that will change this week.
There is a very weak tropical wave that continues to further degenerate southeast of Puerto Rico Monday morning as it encounters dry air and upper level wind shear.
Wind shear is not making for ideal conditions for this tropical wave to organize into a tropical storm or hurricane over the next few days, but the National Hurricane Center does mention that once whatever is left of this arrives closer to the Florida Straits by this weekend, some development would then be possible. Regardless of development, this does not look like a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
Further out the sea, a fairly robust tropical wave moving off the African coastline near the Cabo Verde islands will bear watching as it moves westward this week under a big ridge of high pressure to the north. This will direct the tropical wave westward where some further development is possible over the next 7 to 10 days. This potential system also possible no threat to SW Louisiana at this time, but we’ll be monitoring it.
