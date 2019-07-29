SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2019.
Darbin Exemlin Bueso-Turcios, 38, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).
David Marion Deruso Jr., 20, Iowa: Burglary (7 charges); theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice.
Kadeam Shelton, 22, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Nicholas Paul Olier, 26, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Braylan Matthew Daigle, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Rico Edwards, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kelsey Brooke Landry, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in penal institutions.
Heath Wayne Daigle, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Joshua Jake Jones, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Patrick Lemar Easton, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Franklin Elliott Kitler Jr., 56, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tyre Deumon Dewards, 29, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maryelizabeth Michelle Robinson, 27, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Logan Brooks Albury, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Jimmy Maxie, 43, Faytteville, NC: Parole detainer.
Joseph Leroy Ladner, 23, Iowa: Use of forged academic records; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Matthew Steven Yates, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicles; no turn signals; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; first offense DWI.
